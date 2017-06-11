Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Hill prepping for next step in hoops career
Sun, 06/11/2017 - 6:00am | Scott Richey

Former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill shares some details about his pre-draft workout process, including the change in his diet to drop some weight and gain a little more quickness. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
