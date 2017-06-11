StreetFest in Champaign
Sun, 06/11/2017 - 3:24pm | Jim Rossow
The weather cooperated for the first of two StreetFests in downtown Champaign, live bands performing on Saturday night on blocked-off streets.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
