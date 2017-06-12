Cubbie Conversation, June 12, 2017
Mon, 06/12/2017 - 12:36pm | Marcus Jackson,
They're 31-31 and coming off what J.J. Lockwood admits was 'a rough weekend' against the Rockies. But with 100 games left, our expert is confident the champs can win 65 of them. 'I still love our chances' he says ahead of a road trip that starts with the Mets tonight. 'I'm tired of the panic setting in with people.'
Videographer/Producer:
J.J. Lockwood
Loading Video...
-
-
6/12/2017
-
6/5/2017
-
5/29/2017
-
5/22/2017
-
5/15/2017
-
5/8/2017
-
5/1/2017
-
4/24/2017
-
4/17/2017
-
4/10/2017
-
4/3/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.