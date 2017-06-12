Cubbie Conversation, June 12, 2017

They're 31-31 and coming off what J.J. Lockwood admits was 'a rough weekend' against the Rockies. But with 100 games left, our expert is confident the champs can win 65 of them. 'I still love our chances' he says ahead of a road trip that starts with the Mets tonight. 'I'm tired of the panic setting in with people.'

Videographer/Producer: J.J. Lockwood