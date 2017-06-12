Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

How'd you spend a 90-degree Monday?
How'd you spend a 90-degree Monday?

Mon, 06/12/2017 - 5:07pm | Rick Danzl

Area residents try their best to stay cool at the construction site and the pool, as temperatures soared as high as 94 (2 p.m. at Willard in Savoy) on Monday. More on Instagram here

Videographer/Producer: 
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
