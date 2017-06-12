Missing UI scholar enters car
In this surveillance video provided by UI police, Yingying Zhang is seen entering a black Saturn Astra (unknown year) — about the 40-second mark — on the east side of Goodwin Avenue in Urbana.
Great point, wayward. It's fortunate the car isn't common.
Trying to piece together the locations in the video...
The corner where she enters the car looks like N Goodwin and W Clark by Campbell Hall.
The car then continues north on N Goodwin. But where is that last image from? Can you place it? It's the last view shown in the video.
Putting the events together...
We know that she texted the manager at One North apartments to say she would be late. That was 1:30 PM on Friday. She boarded the bus at 1:35 PM at the Orchard Downs South Shelter. That bus took her to Springfield & Mathews, where Google Maps directions suggest you must get off and board another bus in order to get to One North. That pattern suggests she is intending to go to One North.
The next bus she needs has a stop at the SAME CORNER, but the SW corner of Springfield and Mathews, not the NE. (Again, using Google Maps directions for this.) The bus then heads to Goodwin and turns north at Goodwin and Springfield.
How did she get to Goodwin and Clark? It's possible she walked, following the path of the bus. Would there be footage/records if she had indeed boarded her next bus and then gotten off shortly therafter? I presume there would be.
So it's reasonable to conclude she walked, following the path of the bus, to N Goodwin and W Clark, where she was picked up by car.
The story you reference has a happy outcome: The woman is alive. In this case, we should HOPE it is merely a questionable tale of abduction. Or that she decided to visit friends up in Chicago and had her phone run out of battery. Or any other relatively positive story.
Concluding that this case has any connection to the story you reference is premature at best, cruelly flippant at worst.
Good question. Hopefully they did.
I was just talking to a colleague about this and she noted that it would be odd to spend so much time talking to an Uber or Lyft driver before getting into the car. After all, you've identified your location as part of requesting the car.
One other thing: She is on the right track to continue her bus ride. There is a bus stop at that location for the bus she needs to take to One North.
To me, everything up until she gets into the car suggests she is trying to use MTD to get to One North.
