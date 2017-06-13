MJs Minute: Lisa Meid

Growing up in rural Champaign County, Lisa Meid’s dream job was to work at a newspaper. That led the Unity graduate to start a weekly newspaper in the area called The Hub. But after a while, “I was like, ‘I like to sleep and a regular paycheck and not dealing with servers from 1992 that are blowing up every other week.’” Since then, Meid has served on numerous local boards and worked at Surface 51, where she juggled an impressive client list that included the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, which is now her current employer. The MTD’s media manager stopped by The News-Gazette recently to chat with our Marcus Jackson about her career path and more.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette