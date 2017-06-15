Walk This Way: Greenbelt Bikeway
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
On Thursdays throughout the summer, Hannah Auten recommends a pathway to peruse. Today: The Greenbelt Bikeway, which stretches from Kaufman Lake to the Olympic Tribute in Dodds Park in west Champaign. A map of all of the featured paths is below:
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
