No horsing around at Gordyville
Fri, 06/16/2017 - 6:16pm | Jim Rossow
Shetlands, miniature horses and show ponies, oh my! The National Area IV Show, hosted by The Central States Pony Association, is taking place at Gordyville USA in Gifford this weekend. Our Hannah Auten stopped by Friday for the scoop.
