Those Who Served: Les Gadbury
Mon, 06/19/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Les Gadbury, who was in the service in C company, 1st battalion and 9th regiment in the 3rd Marine division at Iwo Jima in 1945, talks about retreating from the Japanese and losing members of his squad in the process. At his home in Monticello on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
-
-
6/19/2017
-
-
5/29/2017
-
5/17/2017
-
5/8/2017
-
4/28/2017
-
4/17/2017
-
4/9/2017
-
4/3/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.