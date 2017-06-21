Walk This Way: Lake of the Woods

This week's stroll: The Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve near Mahomet. With nearly 900 acres of land that are part of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, there is no shortage of trails to walk on. From a paved sidewalks through the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden to lush, green paths through the forest, it has it all.

Videographer/Producer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette