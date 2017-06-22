Spark to open Saturday

Spark Museum and Play Cafe will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Square in Urbana. Spark will offer educational, developmental and creative activities for children of all ages. By combining a cafe with a children’s museum, co-founder and executive director of Spark Sonya Darter said that she, “wanted to create a place I wanted when my kids were little.”

Videographer/Producer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette