Walk This Way: Lake of the Woods

On Thursdays throughout the summer, Hannah Auten recommends a pathway to peruse. Today: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve near Mahomet. With nearly 900 acres of land that are part of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, there is no shortage of trails to walk on. From a paved sidewalks through the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden to lush, green paths through the forest, it has it all.

A map of all the trails featured in this series is below:

Videographer/Producer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette