'A place of joy'
Fri, 06/23/2017 - 4:06pm | Jim Rossow
The dedication of Emord Memorial Park takes place during Saturday's Gifford Celebration. On Friday, the siblings of Ernest and Jeannette Emord - whose Gifford house was destoyed by a 2013 tornado - reunited at the park named for their parents to discuss what is sure to be an emotional weekend.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Comments
