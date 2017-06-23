Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

'A place of joy'
'A place of joy'

Fri, 06/23/2017 - 4:06pm | Jim Rossow

The dedication of Emord Memorial Park takes place during Saturday's Gifford Celebration. On Friday, the siblings of Ernest and Jeannette Emord - whose Gifford house was destoyed by a 2013 tornado - reunited at the park named for their parents to discuss what is sure to be an emotional weekend.

Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
TraciNally wrote 1 hour 30 min ago

It is a pleasure seeing my well-spoken former law clerk, now lawyer, Jonathan Emord, comment on this park. You can take the boy out of Gifford, but you can't take Gifford out of the boy. Sweet video clip.