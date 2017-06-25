Champaign's Katie Flynn Sings
Sun, 06/25/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Katie Flynn sings "Send in the Clowns", a song written by Stephen Sondheim for the 1973 musical A Little Night Music. At her home in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2-17.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Comments
