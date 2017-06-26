Cubbie Conversation, June 26, 2017
Mon, 06/26/2017 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
Our expert, J.J. Lockwood, is celebrating another division title for the Cubs — with friends at a concert sporting a mullett. What? They're not even in first place? No worries, J.J. says. 'Everything is gonna be fine.'
Videographer/Producer:
Jason Thompson
