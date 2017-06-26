Those Who Served: Mike Lueth
Mon, 06/26/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Navy Corpsman Mike Lueth talks about his time in Viet Nam. At his home in Philo on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Navy Corpsman Mike Lueth talks about his time in Viet Nam. At his home in Philo on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.