MJs Minute: Mark Jones and Tim Singer
Tue, 06/27/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
The Fourth of July Fireworks show in Arthur has been considered the standard for holiday displays in the area. Arthur Fireworks committee commissioner Mark Jones and committee chairman Tim Singer stopped by The News-Gazette on Monday to chat with Marcus Jackson about the history and what to expect this year.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
