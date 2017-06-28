VIDEO: Fire in Georgetown
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 12:40pm | Jim Rossow
Footage provided by Kerry Lenhart shows flames engulfing the old grain elevator Wednesday morning on Georgetown's west side.
Videographer/Producer:
Kerry Lenhart/courtesy
