Church couples celebrate wedded bliss
Thu, 06/29/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
1,216 years: Combined that’s how long 24 couples from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph have been married. They celebrated Wednesday at Silvercreek in Urbana , offering encouragement to younger members of the congregation and community in the process. “You can do it too,” LeRette said.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
