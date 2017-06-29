Tim Finke: 'I'm not going to rush myself'

Champaign Central senior Tim Finke announced his top 5 this week — Oregon, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Ohio State and Notre Dame — but said he's in no hurry to make a decision. On Thursday, before his last summer practice with the Maroons before heading back to the AAU circuit, he talked hoops with our Scott Richey: 'I want the school to need me rather than just want me. I want to make an immediate impact on the team.'

Videographer/Producer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette