Walk This Way: Meadowbrook Park
Thu, 06/29/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
On Thursdays throughout the summer, Hannah Auten recommends a pathway to peruse. Today: Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, which features 3 miles of paved trails and a whole bunch of eye-catching statues.
A map of all the trails featured in this series is below:
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
6/29/2017
-
-
6/15/2017
-
6/8/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.