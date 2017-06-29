The walk for Yingying
Thu, 06/29/2017 - 10:30pm | Robin Scholz
About 350 people gathered Thursday night at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts for a walk and concert in support of University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang, who was last seen June 9. Her father, Ronggao, aunt Liqin Ye and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, led the march.
Videographer/Producer:
Holly Hart/Robin Scholz
