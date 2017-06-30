AudioFeed Festival 2017
Fri, 06/30/2017 - 4:25pm | Heather Coit
AudioFeed Festival, which began in 2013, hosts over 120 bands at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.