UI prof on former grad student: 'Utter shock'
Sat, 07/01/2017 - 3:41pm | Jim Rossow
Saturday's interview with UI physics Professor Lance Cooper, who supervises graduate programs for the Department of Physics. Alleged kidnapper Brendt Christensen was a graduate student in the department until May.
