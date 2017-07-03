Outside Christensen Hearing
Mon, 07/03/2017 - 12:52pm | Robin Scholz
People line up to enter the courthouse before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang and US Attorney's Office Spokeswoman Sharon Paul speaks to the media at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz/Robin Scholz
