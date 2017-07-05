The search for Yingying Zhang: Day 26
Wed, 07/05/2017 - 5:37pm | Jim Rossow
Hear from supporters of missing UI scholar Yingying Zhang as well as defense attorneys for accused kidnapper Brendt Christensen from outside a federal courthouse in Urbana on July 5, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.