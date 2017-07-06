Budget impasse: Project stalled

It was quiet in Campustown on Thursday — thanks the Illinois General Assembly. Because of the Legislature’s inability to pass a state budget, the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project — MCORE — has ground to a halt. Without a budget, the Illinois Department of Transportation had no ability to pay contractors starting Saturday. Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester said about 25 to 30 workers on the Champaign side of Wright Street and about the same amount on the Urbana side will be sidelined until a budget is passed.

Videographer/Producer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette