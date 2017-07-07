'They need us to help them out'
Fri, 07/07/2017 - 6:20pm | The News-Gazette
Charlie Li, president of the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois, and members Guirong Zhang and Guiping Lin spent a few minutes Friday, July 7, 2017, discussing the ways they and the community have provided support for the family of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang since her June 9 abduction.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
