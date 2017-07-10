Gill: Golf outing longevity testament to Cunningham staff
Mon, 07/10/2017 - 4:01pm | Scott Richey
Former Flyin' Illini guard Kendall Gill was back in Champaign on Monday for the 28th annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing. The outing has raised more than $825,000 for Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana to provide for the 300 children and adolescents and their families served each year.
