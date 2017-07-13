Greek Reunion: 'Very similar to Unofficial'
Thu, 07/13/2017 - 7:00pm | Jim Rossow
Campus will be hopping this weekend as thousands of students return for a weekend of partying known as Greek Reunion, the toned-down summer version of Unofficial St. Patrick's Day.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.