Michael Finke's radio gig
Thu, 07/13/2017 - 1:41pm | Jim Rossow

On Wednesday, Michael Finke visited our studios at WDWS 1400-AM on South Neil Street in Champaign to talk shop with hosts Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson (listen here). Our Hannah Auten was there for an inside look.

Videographer/Producer: 
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
