High above Danville
Fri, 07/14/2017 - 8:49am | Jim Rossow
A busy weekend of hot-air ballooning kicked off Thursday night with the Splash & Dash at the Danville Boat Club. Our Tracy Crane went along for a scenic ride that ended with a safe landing at Winter Park.
Videographer/Producer:
Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.