Wired In: Massman
Wired In: Massman

Sun, 07/16/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

Isak Massman co-founded Therapalz, stuffed toys to help people with things like Autism Spectrum Disorders, talks about his business at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign on Monday, July 10,  2017.

Videographer/Producer: 
Robin Scholz
