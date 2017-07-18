The growing memorial for Yingying Zhang
Tue, 07/18/2017 - 5:18pm | Jim Rossow
Flowers and candles are among some of the items that have been used to create a memorial on the corner of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana for missing scholar Yingying Zhang. Anne Johnston, longtime owner of Campus Florist in Campustown, said an individual asked for flowers to be delivered last week to the spot that Zhang was last seen. Since the first bouquet was placed last week, the makeshift memorial has only continued to grow.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
