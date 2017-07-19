Go Kart Races: Farmer City/DeWitt County Fair 2017
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 10:40pm | Heather Coit
Go Kart races for both youths and adults bring out fans at Farmer City Raceway during the 87th annual Farmer City/DeWitt County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Fun at the fair continues until this Saturday.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
