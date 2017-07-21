Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, July 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Chris Karr: Hall of Fame hog caller
| Subscribe

Chris Karr: Hall of Fame hog caller

Fri, 07/21/2017 - 9:38am | Jim Rossow

We visited 10-time Illinois State Fair champ Chris Karr at his 'Hog Calling Training Center' near Seymour to find out how he does it.

 

Videographer/Producer: 
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments