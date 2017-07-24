Chad Berry Sentencing
Mon, 07/24/2017 - 4:10pm | Heather Coit
Family members and a friend of Steve Saad give their victim impact statements as Chad Berry's mother also speaks during sentencing for Berry at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 24, 2017. Berry was driving under the influence when he caused the July 12, 2016 death of Saad.
Comments
