Cubbie Conversation, July 24, 2017
Mon, 07/24/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
After taking 2 of 3 from the rival Cardinals, J.J. Lockwood can't stop smiling. "Life is good" for the first-place Cubbies, who enter a huge week with four against the White Sox and a showdown with the Brewers.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
