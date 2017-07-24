Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois at Big Ten Media Day
Illinois at Big Ten Media Day

Mon, 07/24/2017 - 6:52pm | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith and seniors Malik Turner, Jaylen Dunlap and Christian DiLauro on a wide range of topics during the Illini's appearance at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Monday. 

