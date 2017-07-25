MJs Minute: John Hecker
Tue, 07/25/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
A 1969 graduate of Champaign High School, John Hecker wears a lot of hats in the community he continues to call home. A partner at Stipes Publishing, he’s the founder and president of Crime Stoppers, he’s a part of Rotary and serves on the board of the Marajen Stevick Foundation. On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers will be presenting the Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year Award at its annual meeting.
