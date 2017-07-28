Matt Arbogast homecoming
Fri, 07/28/2017 - 4:06pm | Heather Coit
Matt Arbogast, who served in the U.S. Air Force during a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia, enjoys a patriotic homecoming celebration with family and friends in Mahomet on Friday, July 28, 2017. A parade, led by Cornbelt Fire Protection District, began at Grace Church and ended at his home.
