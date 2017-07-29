Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, July 29, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Head-on collision in Douglas County kills woman

Black: 'Why not us?'
| Subscribe

Black: 'Why not us?'

Sat, 07/29/2017 - 2:03pm | Scott Richey

Illinois redshirt junior forward Leron Black recalls one of his first meetings with new coach Brad Underwood and breaks down the Illini's and his own offseason improvements.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments