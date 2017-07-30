Wired in: Ethan Wisniewski
Sun, 07/30/2017 - 12:00am | Heather Coit
Ethan Wisniewski, an engineer with Cast21, shows off his collection of braces, or exoskeletons, whose waterproof design is made for healing broken bones. Wisniewski was at his office at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
-
Comments
