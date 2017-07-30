Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wired in: Ethan Wisniewski
Wired in: Ethan Wisniewski

Sun, 07/30/2017 - 12:00am | Heather Coit

Ethan Wisniewski, an engineer with Cast21, shows off his collection of braces, or exoskeletons, whose waterproof design is made for healing broken bones. Wisniewski was at his office at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Heather Coit
