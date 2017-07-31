Cubbie Conversation, July 31, 2017
Mon, 07/31/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
Theo for President! J.J. Lockwood is fired up after the Cubs addressed their biggest remaining needs — a veteran backup catcher and a solid back-end reliever — as the trade deadline looms. Oh, and who could forget about taking 2 of 3 from Brewers. So, "sit back and enjoy the show," says our resident Cubbie fan.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
