Illini Training Camp 2017: 'Great to shake the dust off'
Mon, 07/31/2017 - 8:45pm | Scott Richey
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch discusses Monday's start of training camp, Gabe Megginson breaks down the decision to cut his hair, Tre Watson talks about his move to middle linebacker and Mikey Dudek shares some thoughts after getting back on the field.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
