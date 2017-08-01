Illini Training Camp 2017: 'We saw some improvement'
Tue, 08/01/2017 - 8:57pm | Scott Richey
Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, running back Kendrick Foster and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti after the second day of training camp, moved inside to Irwin Indoor after rain and lightning Tuesday afternoon.
