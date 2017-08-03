Illini Training Camp 2017: 'See us be more consistent'
Thu, 08/03/2017 - 7:44pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses his team finishing practice strong despite sitting on buses for 45 minutes because of rain, Jake Hansen touches on his improvements since Day 4 of camp last year as a freshman and Malik Turner sheds some light on the Illini receiver group.
