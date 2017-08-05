Illini Training Camp 2017: 'Great job by the defense'
Sat, 08/05/2017 - 8:48pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith recaps the Illini's sixth day of training camp at Campus Rec Fields, cornerback Frank Sumpter discusses his growth on defense and tight end Nathan Echard breaks down his new position group.
