Renovating the chimes at UI's Altgeld Hall

University of Illinois furniture restorer Tracy Collom describes how he and his team refurbished the two century-old wooden keyboards used to play the chimes at Altgeld Hall. A more extensive restoration of the bells, clappers, pulleys, cables, supporting frame and masonry being done by Bob Verdin of McShane Bell Foundry has yet to begin; it is projected to take at least six months.

Videographer/Producer: Julie Wurth/The News-Gazette