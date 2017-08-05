Renovating the chimes at UI's Altgeld Hall
Sat, 08/05/2017 - 6:00am | Joel Leizer, Assistant News Editor,
University of Illinois furniture restorer Tracy Collom describes how he and his team refurbished the two century-old wooden keyboards used to play the chimes at Altgeld Hall. A more extensive restoration of the bells, clappers, pulleys, cables, supporting frame and masonry being done by Bob Verdin of McShane Bell Foundry has yet to begin; it is projected to take at least six months.
