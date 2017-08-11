Friday on the Farm, Aug. 11, 2017
Fri, 08/11/2017 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, business and agriculture writer Ben Zigterman puts the camera on an area farmer. Next up: Jack and Chris Murray, who helped survey fields this week for Premier Cooperative.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
8/11/2017
-
7/28/2017
-
7/21/2017
-
7/14/2017
-
6/30/2017
-
6/23/2017
-
6/16/2017
-
6/9/2017
-
6/2/2017
-
5/26/2017
-
5/19/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.